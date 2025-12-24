3 blackbucks found dead with gunshot wounds in Karnataka

Three blackbucks were found dead with suspected gunshot wounds in Kadur taluk of Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday (December 23), official sources said.

The bodies were discovered on private farmland close to the Basur Amrit Mahal Kaval, a designated blackbuck conservation reserve.

The carcasses included two females and one male, all believed to be under two years of age.

Forest officials suspect poaching

Forest department officials inspected the site after receiving information from locals. They found evidence of gunfire along with signs of vehicular movement in the area.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted and samples collected for further analysis.

Some locals and environmentalists suspect the involvement of poachers, with reports suggesting that larger animals may have been taken away while the younger blackbucks were left behind.

(With agency inputs)