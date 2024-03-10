Bengaluru: 3 of 8 zones hit by water crisis; tip of iceberg, says expert

Water woes are not new to Bengaluru. The Karnataka capital has been facing water crises for the past two or three decades.

However, this time, the problem is too severe, and it is getting more complicated by the day. The problem has already hit the city’s IT-BT (information technology and biotechnology) companies and Brand Bangalore in general.

Worst-affected zones and wards

There are eight zones in Bengaluru, of which three have been mainly hit by the water crisis. These are Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bommanahalli, and Mahadevpur.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar: Several wards of Rajarajeshwari Nagar — including Doddabidarakallu, Lingadhiranahalli, Herohalli, Ullala, and Hemmigepura — have been hit by the water crisis.

Bommanahalli: More than 10 wards of Bommanahalli have been severely hit. These are Uttarahalli, Subramanyapura, Vasantpura, Konanakunte, Anjanapura, Gottigere, Kalena Agrahara Beguru, Naganathpura, and Kudlu.

Mahadevpur: The affected wards in this zone are Chalkere, Horamavu, Kalkere, Kadugodi, Hoodi, Bairati, AECS Layout, Whitefield, Varthur, Munnekolala, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Kammagondanahalli, Chikkasandra, Mallasandra, Kempegowda, Attur, Kogilu, Thanisandra and Amritahalli.

IT zone severely hit

In all, 35 wards in Bengaluru have been identified where the water crisis is severe. These include Whitefield, Bannerghatta Road, Electronic City, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevpur, Whitefield, Marathahalli, KR Puram, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where ITBT (information technology and business transformation) companies are mostly concentrated.

The growing water problem in IT zone has created anxiety over the concept of Brand Bangalore and its reputation as India’s IT capital. The water crisis is complicating the operations of these companies. To worsen matters, a bomb blast rocked the popular Rameswaram Cafe in Whitefield on March 1.

Tip of the iceberg?

Hydrologist and climate policy professor Kshitij Aras says Bengaluru's water problem has only just begun and will only worsen in the coming days.

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Aras said: “Cauvery water should have been the second choice for Bengaluru but it has been made the main one. Rainwater harvesting is not prioritised. Many major cities of the world have vanished due to water problems. History should be a wake-up call for us.”

Aras added that urban water problems should never be ignored because the existence of the city may be at stake. “The deadline for solving Bengaluru’s water problem is being set for the past two decades. We are building big flyovers and developing the Metro network. But rainwater is not being collected. It is nothing but a lack of willpower,” he added.

Emergency action by BBMP

K Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner of the Planning Department of BBMP, said the civic body is taking urgent action to solve the water problem in Bengaluru. “Nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the water crisis in 110 villages. Emergency and alternative arrangements are being made in areas where the water crisis is increasing,” he told The Federal Karnataka.

Helplines

The BBMP (Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation) has put in place a separate system to resolve the problems of the 35 worst-affected wards. A control room has been set up for solving water problems and its helpline number is 1533. In the case of a water problem in 35 wards (covering 110 villages), you can call this number.

In the case of a drinking water problem in any other ward, you can call the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board helpline number 1916. The civic body has appointed separate nodal officers for the worst-hit 35 wards.

Dharanendra Kumar, Executive Engineer (Dasarahalli), has been appointed as the superintendent (nodal officer) for solving the drinking water crisis at the earliest.

