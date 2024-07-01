22% pani-puris in Karnataka contain cancerous chemicals, unfit for consumption: FSSAI

Tucking into pani-puris may be fun and flavoursome but the bad news is they can be extremely harmful for you.

The Karnataka's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently found that 22 per cent of the pani puri samples they tested was unsafe containing unhealthy artificial colours and cancer-causing agents. Some of them were also completely unfit for consumption.

According to the FSSAI, out of the 260 collected samples, 41 samples contained artificial colours and carcinogenic agents. The other 18 samples turned out to be unfit for human consumption. The FSSAI has now decided to launch a slew of measures to enforce food safety standards in the eateries in the state.

Explaining how FSSAI can contain the problem, Srinivas K, commissioner of food safety, told The Federal that this will only be possible through IEC activities and by conducting "regular checks".

The FSSAI had decided to crack down on the popular pani puri after many people complained to them about the way it was being prepared, he had said.

A lot of samples from pani puri sellers on the road and in restaurants from across the state was collected and tested. And, what the FSSAI found is that a substantial number of samples were stale and unfit for consumption.

Many of them used food chemical colourants like brilliant blue, sunset yellow, and tartrazine that can cause severe health issues. For example, brilliant Blue FCF, or more commonly referred to as Blue 1, is a synthetic dye produced from petroleum. The most significant known Blue 1 side effects is its potential to cause allergic reactions, including skin rashes, hives, or nasal congestion in sensitive individuals.

Artificial colours are also known to cause cardiac issues, renal damage and auto-immune disease.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had banned the food colouring agent Rhodamine-B, which is widely used in dishes such as gobi manchurian ,kebabs and cotton candy.

In February, the Tamil Nadu government too banned the sale and consumption of cotton candy after it found Rhodamine-B and textile dye in it.