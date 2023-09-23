2024 LS polls: Congress appoints observers in Karnataka to scout for potential candidates

In a pre-poll exercise, the ruling Congress in Karnataka on Saturday (September 23) appointed party observers for all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to submit details regarding potential candidates for the 2024 elections.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said in a press release these observers will travel to the constituencies, for which they have been appointed as observers, and discuss with Congress leaders there.

They will also organise meetings, collect information about the probable candidates and submit reports to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Among those appointed as observers are Priyank Kharge for Bagalkote constituency, NS Boseraju for Bengaluru Central, Dr G Parameshwara for Bengaluru North, K Venkatesh for Bengaluru Rural, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil for Bengaluru South, Dr Shivaraj Tangadagi for Belagavi, Satish Jarkiholi for Vijayapura, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for Chikkaballapur, Laxmi Hebbalkar for Dharwad, Mankal Vaidya for Udupi-Chikkamagalur and KS Rajanna for Shivamogga.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, out of 28 Lok Sabha seats the BJP won 25, whereas the Congress and the JD(S), which were allies then, won only one seat each.