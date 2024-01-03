15th Bengaluru International Film Festival to be held from Feb 29 to Mar 7

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) A meeting of the organising committee of the 15th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival was held on Wednesday in which it was decided to emphasise on conveying the message of harmony, coexistence and inclusiveness in the upcoming film festival.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was attended by all the members of the committee wherein they gave their suggestions for the film festival which is scheduled to be held from February 29 to March 7, officials said.

The film festival will also focus on creating awareness about the Constitution.

The ceremony will be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah on February 29 in front of Vidhana Soudha. Films would be screened from March 1 to 7 and distribution of awards would by done by the Governor, they said.

Rs 1.61 crore would be available for organising the film festival. It was decided to provide required additional grant.

Films of Lilavati, Bhagavan and CV Shivashankar and other departed luminaries of Kannada cinema will be screened during the festival, as a tribute.

"It was decided to emphasize images of ideas, inclusiveness, to convey a message of humanity in the Film Festival. In this regard, the government has issued an order to form a Film Festival Organising Committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister and a Core Committee under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department on December 30, 2023 for organising the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival," an official statement said.

Bangalore International Film Festival has proclaimed fame at the global level. It has Accreditation by FIAPF, the International Federation of Film Producers Associations of Belgium. PTI

