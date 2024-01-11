What did police find in Bengaluru CEO’s service apartment where she killed her son?

Days after Suchana Seth, a Bengaluru firm’s CEO, reportedly killed her 4-year-old son at a service apartment in Candolim, the Goa police are now hoping to solve the intriguing murder case with the help of recoveries like a knife, towel and pillow.

The police have recovered these three items from the service apartment where Seth had checked on January 6 and stayed there till January 8. She allegedly killed her son in the apartment and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi on Monday, police said. “The recovery list from the crime scene includes a knife, a distinctive red bag, a towel, and a pillow,” the police said.

Taking their probe forward, the police would also take Seth to the service apartment where she had stayed to recreate the crime scene on Friday, a senior official said. This is required as part of the investigation into the case, the official said on Thursday.



Motive not yet clear

As per the post-mortem report, the four-year-old child was smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow. Police also said that the accused may have attempted to die by suicide by slashing her wrist and later used the towel to stop the bleeding.



Incidentally, the police are yet to find the motive behind the murder. Seth was taken for a routine check-up on Thursday. She also underwent a psychological examination, police sources said. Media reports said she displayed no remorse over her son’s demise and has been “non-cooperative” in the probe so far. Moreover, she denied her involvement in the crime during the interrogation and claimed that the child was already dead when she woke up in the morning.



Police are also examining Seth’s Call Detail Records (CDR) to unravel her contacts and conversations before and after the incident to find out if there were any potential collaborators. During interrogation, Seth told the police about her troubled marriage. She was reportedly engaged in a custody battle with her estranged husband, Venkat Raman.

Domestic violence case



According to the couple’s divorce documents, Seth had filed a domestic violence case in August 2022 against her husband. She had accused him of physically abusing her and her son, a charge Raman has denied in court.

Meanwhile, Raman reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga district on Tuesday night and took possession of his son's body after the post-mortem.