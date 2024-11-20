Police arrest 23-year-old man for sexually harassing co-passenger on Goa-bound flight

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a woman co-passenger on a flight from Delhi to Goa, officials said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place between 11 am and 1.20 pm on Tuesday on board the Air India flight, as per the FIR.

The 28-year-old woman, resident of Janakpuri in New Delhi, told the police that when the plane was airborne, the man, who was sitting on the seat next to her, pulled over a blanket and allegedly started indulging in objectionable acts.

The man purposely kept the blanket open at the side of the victim during the act, as per the FIR.

The woman filed a police complaint against the man after the flight landed at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim in South Goa on Tuesday.

The Dabolim airport police later arrested the man, identified as Jitender Jangian, hailing from Panipat in Haryana, a senior police official said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (actions intended to insult a woman's modesty, including verbal insults, inappropriate gestures or objects, and privacy invasion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added. PTI

