IMD predicts heavy rains in Goa, govt declares school holiday on Friday

Panaji, Jul 3 (PTI) The Goa government has announced a holiday for schools on Friday (July 4), citing an ‘orange alert’ issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

State Education Director Shailesh Zingde said in a circular that the decision has been made for the safety of students.

“In view of the incessant rain and alert issued by the IMD, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Goa and keeping in mind the safety of young school children, it has been decided by the competent authority to declare a holiday on Friday for all schools in Goa,” the circular reads.

Zingde said that while the holiday is for the students and teachers, those teachers deputed for training will have to attend their sessions.

The government also urged students to stay indoors and avoid venturing into risky areas like flooded streets, riversides and “other potentially hazardous locations”.

Goa has been hit by heavy showers for the past two days.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy downpours, on July 4, while a yellow alert (moderate rainfall) has been issued from July 5-9. PTI

