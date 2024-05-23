Goa: Stray dog attacks on beachgoers increasing, reports govt agency

Panaji, May 24 (PTI) A government-appointed lifesaving agency in Goa on Thursday said several incidents of stray dogs attacking citizens have taken place in the state of late.

In separate incidents, three lifesavers of the agency were also attacked by packs of stray dogs on different beaches of the state, Drishti Marine Lifesavers, which has been given the task of lifeguarding the beaches, said in a statement.

Two foreign nationals - a woman from Russia and Canada each - were bitten by stray dogs in two separate incidents on Benaulim beach in April, while actor Rayya Labib sustained bruises after she was chased by stray dogs last week at Colva beach while holidaying in the state, a spokesman of the agency said.

There have also been reports of encounters between stray dogs and beachgoers recently, as earlier this month, a 24-year-old woman from Loutolim in the state was bitten six to seven times by the canines on the Benaulim beach, he said. PTI

