Goa: Nepal mayor’s daughter, reported missing by Osho centre, found in hotel

The daughter of a mayor in Nepal who had been reported missing two days back was traced to a nearby hotel on Wednesday (March 27).

Aarti Hamal (36) was found at the hotel in North Goa’s Chopdem village, around 20 km from where she went missing on March 25, police told news agency PTI. She was staying with two other women, who are her friends.

Reported missing

“Hamal was reported missing from the Osho meditation centre near Mandrem in North Goa, where she arrived from Nepal a month back. The centre management had lodged a missing person’s complaint at Mandrem police station,” a senior police official said.

Before going “missing”, Hamal was last seen in North Goa’s Siolim on March 25, he said. “A massive search operation was launched across the state to trace her,” the official said, adding that eyewitnesses claimed she was very much in her senses when they last saw her.

Police search

Police had also started looking for her at another Osho centre at Goa’s Canacona, he added. “She has been frequently visiting Goa. She had left her phone back at the Osho centre, due to which she could not be traced with the help of technical surveillance,” he said.

The state police had started searching all the hotels in and around Pernem and Mandrem in North Goa, the official said. “On Wednesday, Hamal was found in a hotel at Chopdem village along with two other women, who are her friends,” he said.

The police are in the process of recording her statement, the official said, adding that her family members have arrived in the state. Her father had earlier released a post on social media seeking help from people to trace her.

(With agency inputs)