Goa murder: Accused CEO says she didn’t want to lose son to estranged husband

A woman CEO charged with murdering her young son apparently wrote a note which says she did not want to lose her only child to her estranged husband who she called violent.

The police found the hand-written, six-line note on a crumpled tissue paper in the same suitcase in which the young son’s body was stuffed and which Suchana Seth was taking to Bengaluru from Goa.

Denies murder

Media reports said Seth denied murdering the four-year-old Chinmaya, who has since been cremated by the father who returned to India from Indonesia after the crime was uncovered.

Times of India quoted police as saying that the note reveals the possible motive behind the sensational murder.

Tell-tale note

The note, scribbled hastily and purportedly with an eyeliner, read: “Court and my husband pressuring me to give custody of my son. I cannot take it any more… My ex-husband is violent… he used to teach bad manners to son.”

It further read: “I am extremely guilty and frustrated. I love my son but I did not want to see him meeting his father.”

Dramatic arrest

Seth has reportedly confessed to having written the note but she insists she did not kill her son.

The startup CEO was arrested on January 8 while travelling from Goa, where she had stayed in a service apartment with her son, to Bengaluru by road with the son's body stuffed in a bag.

When the cab crossed into Karnataka, the police contacted its driver and told him to drive to the nearest police station where she was taken into custody.

Service apartment

The police say Seth has accompanied them to the service apartment where the incident is suspected to have taken place.

“She showed us where her son was lying in the room, where the suitcase she stuffed the boy was kept, and how she put the body in,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed police official as saying.

Autopsy report

The post-mortem revealed that the child was smothered by a towel or a pillow.

The police say Seth has not given a satisfactory answer as to why she hid the body in the suitcase.