Goa minister tenders apology amid doctors' protest; Cong seeks his ouster

Amid protests by senior doctors of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday (June 9) apologised for his behaviour towards a doctor whose suspension he ordered in public view and said medical services should not be disrupted.

Doctors of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are holding a protest against the minister, while the Opposition Congress has demanded his ouster over the incident that occurred at the GMCH on Saturday.

Severe backlash

Rane is facing severe backlash from organisations, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), which has threatened a strike.



He had lashed out at GMCH’s chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the premier facility on Saturday and ordered his suspension.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday tried to control the damage by overruling the controversial decision.

Several medical unions, including the IMA Goa, condemned his behaviour, with GARD on Sunday setting a 48-hour deadline for the minister to apologise for his conduct.

Expresses regret

In a social media post, Rane wrote, “My heartfelt apology to Dr Kuttikar for the harsh words I spoke during my visit to GMCH. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret the manner in which I addressed the situation.”

He stated that it was never his intention to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional. “Doctors hold a sacred and noble position in our society. They work tirelessly to heal, to comfort, and to save lives,” he said.

The minister said while he may have erred in his communication, his intent was always to ensure that no patient is denied timely care and that the public health system remains responsive and compassionate.

People bearing brunt

“However, I am equally concerned about the disruption in services at Goa Medical College, which is now impacting thousands of innocent patients,” the minister wrote.

“The public is bearing the brunt of this situation, and I urge all our doctors to reflect on the larger responsibility we share for the welfare of our people,” he said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Rane had apologised for his behaviour and clarified that he never moved a file to suspend a doctor.

“I did not move the file. The issue has become a national one now,” he said, adding that the matter has been churned into a different kind of scenario.

Docs stage protest

Several doctors, including members of the IMA's Goa unit, heads of departments of the GMCH, consultants, students and medical interns, staged a protest against Rane in front of the hospital in Bambolim.

The protesting doctors demanded a public apology from the minister and called to end the VIP culture at the GMCH. They also demanded that news cameras and media should not be allowed inside sensitive places such as the casualty ward. A delegation of doctors also met GMCH’s dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

Minister under fire

AAP leader Ramrao Wagh, who was at the protest site, said doctors are demanding a public apology from Rane. “I have heard that he (Rane) has apologised, but doctors are not happy with that kind of apology,” he said.



The Congress has voiced support for the protesting doctors, demanding Rane's ouster. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar, in a post on X, said the party has unwavering solidarity with the state's doctors.

“When those who save lives are forced to hang up their stethoscopes and take to the streets, it's not just a strike — it's a cry for dignity, justice, and safety,” he said.

He said the real disease plaguing Goa is the BJP's intoxicated arrogance. “Vishwajit Rane's abuse of power has crossed all limits,” he said.

Patkar demanded action from the chief minister saying, “Sack him now or face a mass revolt.”

(With agency inputs)