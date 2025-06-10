Goa: Doctors give health minister 24 hrs to publicly apologise; threaten stir

Doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) have rejected health minister Vishwajit Rane’s "studio apology" after he had publicly humiliated a senior doctor during a surprise visit. The minister had even demanded the doctor's immediate suspension after giving him a tongue-lashing in public and accusing him of refusing to treat a patient.

Reacting to the incident, the medical community protested terming the minister's actions as "unacceptable".

Public humiliation caught on camera

During a surprise visit to the GMC casualty ward on June 7, health minister Vishwajit Rane confronted Dr Rudresh Kuttikar and was seen castigating and humiliating the doctor for alleged misbehaviour and refusal to treat a patient. The video went viral.

The minister also demanded for the doctor's suspension, which drew sharp criticism from the medical community.

Doctors demand apology

After the minister's visit, Goa Medical College faculty, interns, and doctors protested in the hospital campus. They demanded a public apology at the casualty ward within 24 hours. The medical professionals warned that they would discontinue all services other than emergency care if their demand was not fulfilled.

The doctors also raised concerns over political meddling and VIP pressure in emergency medical situations.

Chief Minister intervenes

Meanwhile, reacting to the criticism and protests by the doctors, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant cancelled Rane's suspension order. He promised that the issue would be resolved and that care will be taken to balance staff dignity and patient care.

Rane apologised on social media and on news outlets, saying that although he didn't mean to offend, his tone might have come across as harsh.

The doctors, however, referred to it as a "studio apology" and demanded that he deliver the same apology at the hospital where the incident had occurred.

Call for action

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) gave a 24-hour deadline for a proper public apology at the casualty ward. They said that they "cannot and will not stand by while the dignity of our profession is trampled upon".

They also called on the government to stop VIP meddling in emergency care, maintain the dignity of medical professionals, carry out a fair investigation and assure them that no healthcare professional will be subjected to such a "degrading and arbitrary" ordeal again.