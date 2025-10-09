Goa AAP chief Kalangutkar resigns, quits party over Kejriwal's 'no-alliance' stand

Goa AAP working president Rajesh Kalangutkar on Wednesday (October 8) resigned from his post and the outfit, expressing unhappiness over the central leadership's stand of not forging an alliance with other Opposition parties for the 2027 assembly polls.

During his just-concluded visit to Goa, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that his outfit will not ally with any other political party in the coastal state, where the BJP is in power for 13 years now.

Kalangutkar quits party

Kalangutkar said he has resigned from the post of state working president and also the primary membership of the party as he was upset with Kejriwal's pronouncement last week that the AAP will go it alone in the state polls.

He noted Kejriwal's position means Opposition votes will get divided in the state, thereby benefitting the ruling BJP.

The outgoing AAP leader had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Goa assembly elections from the Mayem constituency.

‘People want united opposition’

Kalangutkar claimed the people of Goa want all Opposition parties to unitedly fight against the BJP.

"But the announcement by Kejriwal means division of (Opposition) votes and this will give political and electoral advantage to the BJP," he reasoned.

Kejriwal was in Goa last weekend on a three-day visit during which he addressed a series of public meetings. The former Delhi CM had also addressed a meeting in Mayem, where Kalangutkar was present.

The AAP has two MLAs in the tiny tourist state, which has a 40-member assembly.

(With agency inputs)