Goa: 98% crimes against women, children detected, says CM Sawant in assembly

Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) The Goa police have achieved a 98 per cent detection rate in crimes against women and children this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Sawant was responding to a Calling Attention motion moved by BJP MLA Michael Lobo, citing the murder of a senior citizen in his constituency, Calangute.

A senior citizen was killed by an assailant in his house in Candolim village on Sunday. The accused has been arrested from neighbouring Karnataka, the chief minister said.

During the discussion, he said police verification of all tenants has been made mandatory.

"There is 98 per cent detection of crime against women and children this year. There is awareness amongst victims to come forward to lodge complaints," he said.

The average detection has been 84 per cent for crimes against women and children since 2019, Sawant said.

Legislators from the opposition benches, including AAP MLA Venzy Viegas, demanded that CCTV cameras installed in public places and at private establishments be connected to local police stations.

The chief minister agreed to the suggestion and said measures would be taken to ensure that all CCTV cameras, including ones in private establishments, were connected to respective police stations. PTI

