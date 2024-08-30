Goa: 7-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull; owner booked

Panaji, Aug 30 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died after he was attacked by a pit bull while walking with his mother at Anjuna village in North Goa, an official has said.

Inspector Suraj Gawas from Anjuna police station told reporters on Thursday that an FIR has been registered against the dog’s owner, Abdul Kader Khwaja, for negligence.

Victim Prabhas Kalangutkar was walking with his mother when the pit bull, which had not been kept on a leash, attacked him. His mother works as a house help, the official said.

The child was rushed to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.

Animal Husbandry Minister Nilkant Halarnkar said the state government has banned some aggressive dog breeds but their owners have got relief from the court.

The minister said he would take up the matter with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban certain breeds of ferocious dogs and bring proper guidelines to manage them. PTI

