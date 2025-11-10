Annamalai, Tejasvi Surya complete Ironman triathlon; PM praises duo

The fifth edition of Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa on Sunday (November 9) witnessed the participation of two familiar faces from a different sphere of life among the thousand-plus competitors – BJP’s Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai.

Surya, the MP from Bengaluru South constituency, and Annamalai, former chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, successfully concluded the gruelling event that included swimming, cycling, and running.

Praise from PM Modi

Both of them earned praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who applauded their efforts in a post on X.

“I’m delighted to see the increasing participation of our youth in events like the Ironman 70.3 held in Goa today. Such events make a significant contribution to the Fit India movement. Congratulations to all the participants. It’s heartening to note that our party’s young colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya, were among those who successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon,” wrote the PM in his post.

Annamalai thanked PM Modi “for inspiring millions through the Fit India Movement”.

'Test of endurance, mind's strength'

A former IPS officer, Annamalai said he had made a promise to himself earlier this year to continue pushing his fitness goals, nurture resilience, and adopt an athlete’s mindset.

“Today, after swimming 1.9 km in the open sea, cycling 90 km across the hilly terrains of Goa, and running 21 km, I humbly submit that this challenge tested not just my endurance, but also the strength of my mind,” he said.

“For those wanting to step up, the challenge is real. But the reward lies in the transformation within,” said Annamalai.

Surya’s second triathlon

Tejasvi Surya completed the triathlon for the second consecutive year, and said it wasn’t just about fitness but about proving to himself that consistency and perseverance always win.

For him, the cycling leg was the toughest.

“The climbs were challenging with the increasing temperature and headwinds. I hydrated throughout with gels, salt caps, and electrolytes,” he said.

The MP from Bengaluru said he had landed in Goa only the previous evening because of a packed travel schedule, and the adrenaline rush didn’t allow him to sleep well the previous night.

After having the privilege of flagging off the race along with tennis legend Leander Paes, he plunged into the water for his first-ever swim in the open sea.

He said the water was warm but choppy, and he struggled to get into a rhythm with the salty water getting into his eyes.

“I survived a jellyfish sting and some chaffing from the trisuit, but finished strong,” said Surya.

Competitors from 62 countries

The Ironman 70.3 had athletes from 62 countries competing, and they were encouraged by enthusiastic spectators along the coastal stretches and the roads.

The men’s title was won by Uzbekistan’s Konstantin Belousov in 4 hours, 25 minutes, and 47 seconds, while the United Kingdom’s Ellie Garrett won the women’s title in 5 hours, 18 minutes, and 43 seconds.

The Indian Air Force dominated the relay event, winning all three podium positions.