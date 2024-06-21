YSRCP's Padmanabham changes name; honours pledge after Pawan Kalyan wins poll

Amaravati, June 21 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to 'Padmanabha Reddy', fulfilling his pledge made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The septuagenarian changed his name following the victory of Kalyan from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Kalyan.

“Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition,” Reddy told media.

However, he complained that the Janasena chief’s fans and followers were allegedly abusing him.

“The youth who love you (Kalyan) are incessantly dropping expletive messages. In my view this is not right. Rather than abusing, do one thing…eliminate us (all family members),” said Reddy.

Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former minister has campaigned for Kapu reservation.

He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections. PTI

