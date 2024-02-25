YS Sharmila files police complaint over 'derogatory' social media content

Congress leader YS Sharmila on Sunday (February 25) filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police after "derogatory" content was posted against her on social media, police said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sharmila, in her complaint lodged by an aide, said some individuals uploaded and posted insulting content on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The complaint said after Sharmila became the president of APCC and had been touring districts in the state, she and her followers were being targeted with insulting comments. The complaint was to seek initiation of necessary action against such individuals.

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Based on the complaint a case has been registered and is being investigated, a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI.