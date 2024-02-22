YS Sharmila arrested in Vijayawada, hits out at brother Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila was on Thursday (February 22) arrested by police in Vijayawada as she took out a 'Chalo Secretariat' march against the YSRCP government.

Sharmila and several Congress party workers were detained.

On her X (Twitter) account, Sharmila shared the images of her being taken away by police, and hit out at her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Democracy has become murderous in the special constitution of Jagan's party. Will you be arrested and detained if you question unfulfilled promises? If this is the case for me as the president of the Congress party, then what is the condition of the common man? Are we in a democratic country? Or are we under a monarchy? It is sad that the police illegally arrested Congress party leaders and workers, including myself, who were going to give a representation to the government saying that they want Mega DSC and do not want DSC," she wrote in Telugu.

"Remember that power is not eternal. In our state, the government is not even free to give a petition... There is no one in the secretariat to take the petition. CM does not come.. Ministers do not come.. Officers do not come.. This is proof that they cannot rule," she added.