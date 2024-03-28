Why TDP chief didn't bring change in small village: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 28 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday questioned why TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu could not bring change in a small village like Yerraguntla in Nandyala district.

On the second day of YSRCP's 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) bus tour, the chief minister conducted a gram sabha (village meeting) in Yerraguntla and interacted with the villagers. He informed them that he had extended the village welfare schemes worth Rs 49 crore.

"I am asking you only one thing. I am a very small person. Even in age I am a small person. When a small person like me has done so many things in this small village (Yerraguntla) then what did that person with 14 years' experience do," said Reddy, addressing the villagers.

Reddy said many people brag about themselves and their experience, referring to Naidu, who had worked as the chief minister thrice.

Further, the YSRCP chief said that people's lives have changed under his rule and the system was reformed.

As part of the 'Memanta Siddham' election campaign tour, Reddy will today pass through Deebaguntla, address a public meeting at a government degree college ground in Bommalasatram and participate in a community meeting at RGM Engineering College in Nandayala.

On Friday, the third day of the tour, Reddy will resume his bus journey from Nagalapuram in Kurnool district and proceed through Kodumuru, Gonegandla and Ralladoddi to address a public meeting at Yemmiganuru. Later, he will go to Ratana village in Kurnool district for the night halt.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI

