Why land disputes continue to plague Andhra Pradesh despite promises of reform

Land ownership issues in Andhra Pradesh have persisted for decades, driven by systemic flaws in the revenue department, poor land records, and political interference. Despite recent efforts by the Chandrababu Naidu-led government to address these problems, confusion surrounding Section 22A lands, dotted lands, Land Parcel Maps (LPMs), and the re-survey process remains widespread.

At a recent collectors’ meeting, Chief Minister Naidu directed officials to act immediately on long-pending land disputes and streamline the revenue system. However, delays and administrative lapses continue to leave thousands of citizens, particularly farmers, vulnerable.

Section 22A traps private lands

Section 22A of the Andhra Pradesh Registration Act, 1908, bars the registration of certain categories of land, including government, assigned, and temple lands. While the provision is intended to prevent illegal transfers, implementation errors have resulted in many private lands being wrongly brought under its ambit.



Faulty records, unpaid taxes, misclassification as temple land, and politically motivated entries made during previous regimes have prevented rightful owners from selling, buying, or registering their properties. These restrictions have caused significant financial distress for many.

The previous YSRCP government was accused of exploiting the provision, further aggravating the problem. The current administration has pledged to rectify these errors through proper surveys and remove genuine private lands from the Section 22A list.

Dotted lands remain unresolved

Dotted lands—parcels marked without clear ownership details, many of which were assigned to the poor during British rule—remain a major area of dispute. Farmers cultivating these lands lack full ownership rights and are unable to mortgage, sell, or legally register them.

While the YSRCP government initiated the issuance of title deeds by partially lifting the ban, allegations of irregularities soon surfaced. The TDP-led government has promised to resolve the issue through fresh surveys, but record mismatches, revenue loopholes, and political interference continue to hinder progress.

LPMs spark fresh confusion

Land Parcel Maps (LPMs), introduced as part of the re-survey process, are intended to provide clear land demarcation, including boundary and ownership details. In cases where ownership is disputed or shared, a Joint LPM is issued.

However, inconsistencies between old and new surveys have resulted in measurement mismatches, further confusing landowners. This has raised serious questions about the accuracy of the process and the accountability of revenue officials.

Re-survey controversy grows

Ahead of the elections, the TDP had promised to scrap the re-survey linked to the now-repealed Land Titling Act. While the Act has been withdrawn, the re-survey continues—ostensibly to correct past errors and modernise land records by 2027.

The issuance of Joint LPMs is part of this exercise. However, discrepancies arising from flawed records and mismatched measurements have drawn criticism. Critics argue that the continuation of the re-survey contradicts electoral promises and reflects political misuse of governance.

Senior bureaucrat raises concerns

Retired IAS officer PV Ramesh, who served for 36 years, has publicly criticised the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act and its link to complications arising from Section 22A. Referring to his own experience with a rejected land mutation application in Krishna district, he highlighted how the system failed even a senior bureaucrat.

He described the repealed law as “preposterous” and thanked Chief Minister Naidu for scrapping it, arguing that its removal would ease land disputes and improve transparency. Ramesh strongly called for comprehensive reforms in the revenue system to protect ownership rights and reduce legal conflicts.

Revenue system riddled with flaws

The fundamental problems within the revenue department—unclear records, political interference, delays, and irregularities—remain largely unresolved. Previous governments misclassified lands, pushing genuine owners into prolonged legal battles.



Though the current government claims it is addressing these issues, the continuation of the re-survey process has attracted criticism for contradicting pre-election commitments. Unless the system is reformed with transparency and urgency, farmers and ordinary citizens will continue to suffer.

The government’s credibility now hinges on implementing its own directives and restoring public trust in land administration. The promise of land reforms must translate into action—on the ground and in the records.



(This article was originally published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh.)