Upset senior TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas to quit party, Lok Sabha

Senior TDP leader and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Saturday (January 6) announced he will quit the party as well as the Lok Sabha because party chief N Chandrababu Naidu considers him "unnecessary".

Srinivas, known as Kesineni Nani in the Telugu-speaking states, said he will soon travel to New Delhi and submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Two-time MP

"As Chandrababu Naidu deems that the party does not need me, I feel it is not correct for me to continue in the party,” the 57-year-old said on X (formerly Twitter).

“So, I will go to Delhi soon, meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and tender my resignation.”

Srinivas also said that he will resign from TDP immediately after submitting his resignation from the Lok Sabha. Srinivas was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019.