TTD to supply 1 lakh laddus for Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

Tirupati, Jan 5 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, will supply one lakh laddus (sanctified sweet) for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, an official here said on Friday.

Weighing 25 grams each, the sweets are meant for distribution among devotees during the consecration rituals, said the official.

"TTD has agreed to provide one lakh laddus weighing around 25 grams each for distribution among the visitors during Sri Ram Prana Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," said TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy in a press release.

The executive officer made this announcement during an interactive session, 'Dial Your EO', with devotees. He also told the devotees to use only ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in for booking arjitha sevas, donations, darshan (visits) and rooms while visiting the temple. PTI

