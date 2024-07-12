TTD condemns 'heinous act' of YouTubers for viral prank video shot in temple

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has condemned a prank video shot by Tamil YouTubers inside the Tirumala Srivari Temple and warned of legal action against them.



A few YouTubers posed as TTD employees and pretended to open a compartment to allow waiting pilgrims inside to have darshan in a queue. But as the pilgrims got up, they ran away laughing.

Terming the video shoot a “heinous act”, the TTD press release said the video shot inside the temple by some YouTubers hurt the sentiments of devotees while they were in a queue to get darshan of the deity at Tirumala.



What was prank video about?

What was the prank video about? The YouTubers made a prank video showing them behaving like TTD employees unlocking a compartment for the pilgrims to move in for the darshan. The devotees got up when they saw their compartment was being opened but the pranksters ran away laughing mischievously after disappointing them.

The video was released on social media and it went viral, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Legal action

The press release pointed out that usually, mobiles of devotees are deposited in the Vaikuntham queue complex after moving from the Narayangiri sheds.

“The miscreants made this video playing with the sentiments of devotees while they were in Narayana Giri sheds," the press release said, adding that legal action will be taken against such miscreants.