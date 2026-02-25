Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM alleges YSRCP used adulterated ghee for 20 crore laddus

Markapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the previous YSRCP government of using "ghee adulterated with chemicals" to prepare 20 crore Tirupati laddus.

He also questioned whether God forgive them for their alleged sacrilege.

Addressing a public meeting at Markapuram, the chief minister alleged that after indulging in this adulteration, the opposition party leaders are maligning Heritage Foods, a dairy company run by his family.

He asserted that Heritage Foods has nothing to do with Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration.

"Twenty crore laddus were made with ghee adulterated with chemicals. Should God forgive you (previous YSRCP govt)?... After that they are maligning Heritage, which doesn't have any link," Naidu said.

Referring to the death of YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019, Naidu alleged that he was also maligned back then as responsible for his murder.

Vivekananda Reddy is the late uncle of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was murdered in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

Further, the CM alleged that the opposition party leaders had abused his mother, wife and party leaders.

Accusing the previous YSRCP government of destroying the southern state for five years between 2019 and 2024, Naidu claimed that people lived in fear back then. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)