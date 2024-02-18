TDP leader anoints Chandrababu Naidu's cut-out with blood, seeks assembly poll ticket

Vijayawada, Feb 18 (PTI) A TDP leader on Sunday anointed party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's life-size cutout with his blood to proclaim his reverence and used the opportunity to seek a ticket to contest in the next Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

B Venkateswar Rao, popularly known as Budda Venkanna, collected a unit of his own blood in a public spectacle and later anointed Naidu's cutout with it.

Further, using the same blood, he wrote 'CBN (Chandrababu Naidu) zindabad, my life' on the wall of his house.

"This is a demonstration of my extreme devotion to Chandrababu Naidu. This act was only to showcase our devotion and not a rebellion... Chandrababu Naidu is my God," Venkanna told reporters.

"... it is important for Naidu to choose people who are honest and loyal, that’s why I am seeking a ticket to contest from Vijayawada West Assembly seat or Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat," he said.

However, he clarified that he will abide by the decision taken by party high command.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is expected to announce its list of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls around February 20. PTI

