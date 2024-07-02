TDP engaged in 'organised violence' in Andhra Pradesh, alleges YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) YSRCP member Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy on Tuesday accused the ruling TDP of engaging in "sponsored and organised violence" against the YSRCP leadership and cadres instead of pushing for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in Rajya Sabha, Reddy emphasised that special category status is not merely a demand but a "right of the people of Andhra Pradesh," which has "suffered immensely due to unjust bifurcation".

"Rather than demanding a special category status, the ruling TDP, after coming to power, has sponsored and enabled brutal way of organised violence on leadership, cadres of YSRCP," he alleged.

Reddy urged the TDP, an NDA ally, to focus on securing special status for the state.

The YSRCP MP also urged the Centre to expedite the completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project by releasing necessary funds. Additionally, he requested the privatisation of the Vizag Steel plant and allocation of funds for plant revival.

Addressing medical education concerns, Reddy advocated for increasing NEET-UG seats from the current 55,648 to 1 lakh, highlighting the growing number of aspirants and the "significant shortage of seats in government medical colleges." PTI

