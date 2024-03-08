TDP all set to enter NDA again; talks on for seat-sharing pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu are joining hands again after a gap of five years. The TDP is all set to re-enter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Discussions were held between the BJP, TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena on Thursday night, said media reports. Both Naidu and Pawan arrived in Delhi for this, and held discussions with BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the latter's residence.

It is learned that the alliance has been finalised, but a decision on seat-sharing is pending. A TDP MP told The Federal Telangana that talks are likely to be held today, too.

Seat-sharing discussions

Meanwhile, Chandrababu held talks with TDP leaders Rammohan Naidu, Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar, Raghuramakrishnam Raju, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Lau Krishnadevaraya and others on how many seats should be given to the BJP as part of the alliance.

Shah is reported to be bargaining for 10 Lok Sabha seats. BJP leaders appear to have left the decision on Assembly seats to Chandrababu.

The TDP, on the other hand, is said to be willing to give four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats to the BJP.

Before the 2019 elections, Chandrababu tied up with the Congress and strongly criticised Modi's policies, particularly for not giving special status to Andhra Pradesh.



