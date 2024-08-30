Students protest in Andhra college after hidden camera found in washroom; one arrested

Student protests have erupted in an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh after a hidden camera was discovered in a women’s washroom in a hostel, leading to the arrest of a male student.

Angry students gathered on Gudlavalleru Engineering College campus in Krishna district and shouted slogans on Thursday night, police officers said. The noisy protests continued also on Friday. Many others in the area also joined the demonstration as the word spread.

The camera had been secretly recording videos of the students, which were later leaked and reportedly sold to some students, media reports quoted unnamed officials as saying.

Probe ordered, says minister



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday ordered an enquiry over the alleged installation of hidden cameras inside a girl students' washroom in the engineering college.



“I have ordered an enquiry on hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kind of incidents do not recur in colleges,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

Over 300 photos, videos leaked

A female student stumbled upon the camera in the washroom on Thursday, setting off angry reactions as students began protesting so as to express their disgust and distress. “We want justice,” shouted the students.

The police arrested a senior student from the boys' hostel, Vijay Kumar, for allegedly planting the camera. His laptop has been seized.

Some reports say that more than 300 photos and videos were leaked from the women's hostel washroom. Vijay had reportedly sold the videos to some students.

College assures strict action

A police officer said it was being investigated in more students were involved in setting up the camera and distributing the videos.

College authorities assured the protesting students that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

A former police officer, VV Lakshmi Narayanan, demanded “urgent and strict action”.

“The … incident … is highly deplorable and a severe breach of privacy. Such incidents demand urgent and strict action,” he wrote on X.

“Additionally, like the legislation in Uttar Pradesh, there is a need for new laws to regulate social media and digital platforms, ensuring that such violations are prevented and swiftly punished,” he said.