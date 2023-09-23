Skill Development Corporation scam: Chandrababu Naidu challenges HC order in SC

A beleaguered TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday (September 23) moved the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.

The high court rejected his plea on Friday (September 22), after which a court in Vijayawada granted custody of Naidu to the CID for two days.

The former chief minister was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.