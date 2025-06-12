Senior journalist held over 'offensive' remarks on Amaravati, women

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), June 12 (PTI) Senior journalist Krishnam Raju was arrested for making "disparaging" remarks against Amaravati and its women, the police said on Thursday.

Raju made the remarks in a television show recently.

“The accused has been arrested and will soon be produced before the court,” Guntur District Superintendent of Police S Satish told PTI.

According to police, Raju was taken into custody in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night, following a complaint over his alleged remarks against the greenfield capital city and its women.

A senior police official told PTI that Raju was apprehended in Visakhapatnam and that legal procedures are currently underway. PTI

