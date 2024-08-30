Revanth offers 'unconditional' apology after SC rebukes him for remarks on K Kavitha's bail
Revanth Reddy's apology comes after SC lambasted him for his comments claiming BRS leader got bail because of a "deal" struck between BRS and the BJP
After being lambasted by the Supreme Court, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has "unconditionally apologised" to the Supreme Court for his comments on BRS leader K Kavitha getting bail in the Delhi liquor policy case.
Full faith in judiciary
In a tweet on X platform, Revanth said he has the “highest regard and full faith” in the Indian judiciary.
“I understand that certain press reports dated August 29, 2024, containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the honourable court," he added.
"I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect and highest regard for the judiciary and its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the judiciary in its highest esteem," said Reddy.
SC expresses displeasure
The SC had strongly expressed its displeasure over the "manner of a statement" made by Revanth. "Have you read what (he) said... just read... such statements by a Chief Minister might rightly create apprehension," it said.
Angry over Reddy's statement about a "deal" between the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for securing bail for Kavitha, the top court said such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.
"Have you read in the newspaper what he said? Just read what he has stated. What sort of statement is this by a responsible chief minister. That might rightly create apprehension in the minds of people. Is this a kind of statement which should be made by a chief minister? A constitutional functionary is speaking in this manner.
"Why should they drag court in political rivalry? Do we pass orders after consultations with political parties? We are not bothered by politicians or if anybody criticises our orders. We do our duty as per conscience and oath," a three-judge bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi,
'Conscience and oath'
In a media interaction on Tuesday, Reddy had raised questions about how Kavitha secured bail within five months when Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, got it after remaining behind bars for 15 months and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to get the relief.
"It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 LS polls. There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP," he had alleged.appearing for Reddy.
