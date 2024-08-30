Revanth offers 'unconditional' apology after SC rebukes him for remarks on K Kavitha's bail

After being lambasted by the Supreme Court, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has "unconditionally apologised" to the Supreme Court for his comments on BRS leader K Kavitha getting bail in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Revanth Reddy's apology comes after the Supreme Court lambasted him for his comments claiming the BRS leader got bail because of a "deal" that was struck between ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's party and the ruling BJP.

Full faith in judiciary In a tweet on X platform, Revanth said he has the “highest regard and full faith” in the Indian judiciary. “I understand that certain press reports dated August 29, 2024, containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the honourable court," he added. "I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect and highest regard for the judiciary and its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the judiciary in its highest esteem," said Reddy.

I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court.



