Ramoji Rao’s funeral held at Ramoji Film City, host of dignitaries in attendance

A host of dignitaries attended the funeral of media baron and Ramoji Group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao in Hyderabad on Sunday (June 9) as his mortal remains were consigned to flames.

The funeral was held with full state honours at Ramoji Film City, in the presence of his family, friends and well-wishers. His son Kiron lit the pyre.

Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital here early on Saturday. He was 88.

Naidu joins in carrying bier

A host of dignitaries, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and D Seethakka, members from the film fraternity, and others paid their last respects to Ramoji Rao.

Chandrababu Naidu, who joined in carrying the bier, tweeted: “My heart is filled with deep sorrow as I took part in the final rites and bid adieu to Telugu doyen Ramoji Rao. He may not be among us now but he will continue to inspire and lead us forward as a guide. His glory shines eternally like the rays of dawn.”

State mourning

Ramoji Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to observe state mourning on June 9 and 10.

During the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment, an official communication said.

