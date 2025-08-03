Quarry collapse in Andhra Pradesh kills six migrant workers from Odisha

A tragic accident at a granite quarry in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, claimed the lives of six migrant workers from Odisha on Sunday (August 3) morning.

The incident occurred at the Satyakrishna Granite Quarry, when a large rock face collapsed. At the time, 16 workers were present, leading to the immediate deaths of six individuals and injuries to 10 others.

Rescue operations are ongoing to recover the bodies of two workers who remain trapped under the rubble, while four bodies have already been recovered, said an NDTV report. The injured workers have been taken to a government hospital in Narasaraopet, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Rescue efforts

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi is supervising the rescue efforts and preliminary investigations indicate that insufficient safety measures may have led to the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his condolences and ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident. He has also instructed officials to ensure the injured receive optimal medical treatment.

