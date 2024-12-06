Polavaram project: BJD asks Centre to halt construction till tribals' issues are resolved

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (PTI) Opposition Biju Janata Dal on Thursday asked the Central government to halt the construction of the multi-purpose Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh till issues related to the safety and wellbeing of the tribal people of Malkangiri district are resolved.

The regional party, which has been opposing the project for alleged violation of several norms, made such demand after its delegation met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, top officials of Central Water Commission (CWC), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, chairperson of ST Commission and secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry in New Delhi.

While emphasizing on the safety and well-being of the tribal people of Malkangiri district, former minister and BJD delegation head Debi Prasad Mishra asked the Central government to intervene and halt the construction of the dam until all issues are addressed.

"The concerns of Odisha, especially regarding the impact of the Polavaram project on our tribal communities, have been repeatedly ignored. We demand a fresh study of the backwater effects and a proper review of the environmental and social implications of the project. Without addressing these critical concerns, no further work on the dam should proceed," Mishra said in a statement from Delhi.

The BJD alleged several discrepancies in the submergence levels and the design flood capacity of the Polavaram project. "The CWC's revision of the design flood to 50 lakh cusecs, without proper consultation with Odisha, threatens the safety and livelihood of tribal communities in the state," Mishra said.

He claimed that a report from IIT Roorkee has estimated that a flood discharge of 58 lakh cusecs could inundate large areas in Odisha, far exceeding the previously agreed submergence levels.

The BJD alleged that the project authorities made significant changes in the original design of flood discharge capacity of the dam. They increased the flood discharge (capacity) from 36 lakh cusecs to 50 lakh cusecs, without sufficient consideration of the backwater impact in the upstream states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. This could inundate over 200 villages in Odisha.

The BJD delegation during their meeting with several top officials of the central government raised concerns about the inadequate resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) plans for the tribal populations affected by the Polavaram project. "A proper survey and consultations have not been conducted," Mishra alleged.

The BJD leaders also urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti and CWC to take immediate action to conduct a fresh backwater study, address the safety concerns of the affected communities, and ensure that the R&R process is completed before any further construction of the dam.

The BJD delegation also referred to a 2022 Supreme Court order, which urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to play a leading role in resolving the technical and environmental issues surrounding the project.

The BJD has also reiterated its commitment to ensure the safety and welfare of the people of Odisha and has urged the Central government to take immediate corrective action regarding the Polavaram project.

Earlier, BJD president Naveen Patnaik had formed a fact-finding committee, which toured various areas in Malkangiri district and prepared a report on the possible impact of the project. PTI

