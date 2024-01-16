PM Modi visits Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh, sings Ram bhajan

Lepakshi (AP), Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Veerabhadra temple here in Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister offered special prayers at the temple, which has immense significance in Ramayana and the Hindu religion, exactly six days prior to the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Modi chanted songs in praise of Lord Ram, listened to special hymns sung in Telugu extolling the deity, and also witnessed a puppet show on the epic Ramayana featuring Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana, according to live visuals streamed on an official youtube channel.

Besides participating in the rituals, guides also explained the significance of the temple to Modi.

According to mythology, Lepakshi is the place where the mythical vulture Jatayu fell after being grievously wounded by Ravan who had abducted Sita.

The dying Jatayu told Lord Ram that Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan, and was then granted Moksha (salvation) by him.

The ancient Lepakshi temple complex is renowned for its mythological grandeur and also has shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Papanatheswara, Raghunatha, Rama and other deities.

Prior to Lepakshi, PM Modi had visited Shree Kala Ram temple in Nashik in Maharashtra. A few days ago, the Prime Minister visited Panchvati on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik. He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and listened to the Marathi verses about Ayodhya aagman (arrival in Ayodhya) of Lord Ram from Ramayan.

Before his arrival in Lepakshi, Modi posted a message on X, saying that he will be visiting Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in the next two days.

"Over the next two days I will be among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Today, 16th January, I will have the opportunity to pray at the Veerabhadra Temple, Lepakshi. I will also listen to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan, which is in Telugu," said Modi.

The PM said he will inaugurate the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics at Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh today.

On Wednesday, Modi said he will pray at the Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temples in Kerala and address a public meeting in Kochi, apart from the inaugurations of some key projects.

On his arrival in Andhra Pradesh at the Puttaparthi airport at around 12:50pm today, the PM was accorded a grand welcome by Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and other leaders and dignitaries. PTI

