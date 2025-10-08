Photos: Water recedes, river Krishna back to its self

After the recent floods, water is receding into the River Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, authorities said. “Floodwater inflows have started receding in Krishna and Godavari rivers,” Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in a press release.

Here are pictures of River Krishna in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Photos by Pedapolu Ravi.



