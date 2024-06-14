Andhra: Jagan breaks silence, says YSRCP will come to power again

Amaravati, June 14 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that he has the "belief and faith" that his party would return to power in the future.

He stated this at a meeting of the YSRCP Parliamentary Party attended by its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

“I have the belief and faith that people will bring us back to power again,” a press release quoted him as saying. He also pointed out that YSRCP had captured as much as 40 per cent of the votes polled in the recent elections.

Compared to the last elections in 2019, the party has lost "only 10 per cent votes", the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said, and expressed hope that the voters would discern the difference between the YSRCP and the TDP governments.

Stating that time goes by swiftly, the former CM said he doesn't remember much from Naidu's tenure of 2014 to 2019 and that the TDP chief's current term in office would also pass by similarly.

Referring to his party as part of the opposition while commenting on its strength in Parliament, he highlighted that YSRCP has 11 Rajya Sabha MPs and four Lok Sabha members. Hence "our party is also a very strong one and nobody can do anything to us," he said.

The opposition leader, however, said that YSRCP’s stand in Parliament "will be issue-based".

Reminding his party members that TDP has 16 Lok Sabha MPs, the YSRCP chief directed his MPs to boldly fight on behalf of the people, by extending issue-based support and keeping the interests of the state and country in mind.

Further, he observed that people will juxtapose and compare the regimes and governance of TDP and YSRCP, and expressed hope that the party would "definitely" regain people’s confidence and faith.

“In the meantime, we should not lose our boldness, and move forward with values and integrity,” he said.

Jagan Reddy said V Vijayasai Reddy will continue to be YSRCP’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, P V Midhun Reddy in Lok Sabha and Y V Subba Reddy will be its Parliamentary Party leader.

He asserted that the political setback faced by the YSRCP is temporary and vowed that he "will be available to all".

PTI

