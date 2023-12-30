Pawan Kalyan writes to PM alleging corruption in housing scheme for Andhra’s poor

Amaravati, Dec 30 (PTI) Actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging massive corruption by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government under the guise of distributing land and constructing houses for the poor.

Kalyan has alleged that a massive Rs 35,141 crore has been misappropriated with regard to land acquisition alone.

"The swindling in the name of land acquisition has been so high that a ruling party legislator himself sought an inquiry by the state vigilance and enforcement department," the Janasena chief said in the letter.

He claimed that the land value was artificially propped up but only a pittance was paid to the owners while YSRCP leaders pocketed the extra money. He also mentioned that there have been other irregularities as well.

Kalyan furnished further details in the letter and requested the prime minister to institute an appropriate probe by central agencies and bring the guilty to book to recover the embezzled amount. PTI

