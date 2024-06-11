Pawan Kalyan may ask for Deputy CM post in Andhra Cabinet: Report

Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan is reportedly expected to ask for the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the N Chandrababu Naidu cabinet in Andhra Pradesh.



Besides this, the actor turned politician may demand five cabinet posts for his party, India Today reported quoting sources.

The Naidu cabinet is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday (June 12).

Janasena party MLAs on Tuesday (June 11) elected Kalyan as the floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The move came ahead of NDA legislators’ meeting to elect Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu as their leader in the House.

Janasena Tenali legislator N Manohar proposed Kalyan's name as the floor leader in the Assembly, which was unanimously supported by other members, the party sources said.

Janasena has 21 legislators in the 175-member House.

NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 Assembly seats (TDP-135, Janasena-21 and BJP-8).