NTR's craze for cars, and for licence plate number 9999

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and founder of Telugu Desam Party, NT Rama Rao (NTR), who was earlier one of Telugu cinema’s biggest matinee idol, was a car aficionado.

He not only had a love for cars but also for fancy numbers associated with his 'lucky number' 9. Crazy about cars, he used to buy any new car in the market.

Back then, there were not too many choices. The only popular car in India at that time was the Ambassador.

His habit of collecting cars, which was not known to the general public, however, came to light when he became chief minister in 1983, breaking Congress's monopoly in Andhra politics.

Superstition in politics

NTR's entry into politics transformed both the content and form of politics. He introduced not only many path-breaking policies like ₹2 a kilo rice, and reservations for BCs and women in local bodies but he was also responsible for bringing superstitious beliefs into Andhra politics.

This was evident in his fetish for fancy car numbers. This trend continues even today among politicians as well as celebrities from all walks of life in the Telugu states.

When he became chief minister, for instance, he was fixated about acquiring the licence plate number - NTR 9999 - for his car.

Unique number

NTR thought this number plate would make his car unique in the state.

He also asked his staff to scout around in different states for new vehicles registered under the series NTR. They found out that Nagaland was registering their cars under series NTR.

NTR then asked his staff to buy a car from Nagaland. Then, his car carrying this fancy registration number entered the portals of power in Andhra Pradesh for the first time. Though he had many cars with 9999 numbers, his car with the registration plate NTR 9999 clearly stood out.

9999 becomes all-time favourite

Subsequently, all the chief ministers and movie stars copied him. NTR's family members too wanted 9999 or 0999 as their vehicle registration number.

Today, 9 and 9999 are the most sought-after vehicle registration numbers among politicians and the wealthy.

When the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was chief minister, the then industries minister J Geetha Reddy asked the transport department to reserve the number 9999 in a particular series for her. Numerology fans go to any extent to buy this number.

Sources in the state transport department have said that there were occasions when the number plate 9999 even fetched a whopping ₹9.6 lakhs at an auction.