Navy staffer kills girlfriend, dismembers body, hides parts in fridge in Visakhapatnam

An Indian Navy staffer allegedly killed his girlfriend at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 29) before dismembering her body. The accused, 35-year-old Chintada Ravindra, posted at INS Dega, smothered 29-year-old Polipalli Mounika to death following a heated altercation.

Ravindra had called Mounika to his home while his wife was away at her parents’ house, apparently to spend some quality time together. By evening, tensions escalated, and he smothered her to death. After the murder, he reportedly chopped her body into pieces, disposed of some parts at different locations across the city, and kept the rest inside a refrigerator at his residence. Ravindra then walked into a police station and confessed to the crime.



What police said

The incident took place in the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday , police said. "A Navy staff (Ravindra) on Sunday killed Mounika at his residence following an altercation and later dismembered the body, disposed of the parts at different locations," a police official said.

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The duo met through a dating app in 2021, following which they got involved in a romantic relationship and would frequently meet each other in various areas of Visakhapatnam, police said, reported NDTV.

Relationship background and timeline

The murder occurred when Ravindra's wife went to her parents' house in Vizianagaram, following which he asked Mounika to come to his residence to spend time together.

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However, by evening, things took a violent turn when a heated altercation broke out between the couple, and Ravindra smothered Mounika to death.

He then cut her body into pieces and put some parts in a packet, which he took to an isolated place to destroy, and kept the remaining parts inside the refrigerator at his residence.

Confession and motive

Then he walked into the police station and surrendered. Police said that Ravindra told investigators that Mounika had taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and would often threaten to disclose their relationship to his wife, which led to frequent quarrels, including the last one that ended in her death.

When the police team reached the crime scene, they recovered the chopped body parts inside the refrigerators. However, Mounika’s head was not found at the post. Police is suspecting that Ravindra disposed of it at another location.

Body parts found in refriegrator

A special police team has been formed to locate the missing body parts, and a murder case has been lodged, police said.

The case bears a chilling similarity to the killing of Shraddha Walkar reported in May 2022. She was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, at their residence in Delhi.

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After the murder, he is accused of cutting her body into several pieces and storing them in a refrigerator at the flat. Over the next few days, the body parts were allegedly disposed of at different locations across the city in an attempt to avoid being caught.

(With agency inputs)