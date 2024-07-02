Naidu writes to Revanth Reddy, proposes meeting to address bifurcation issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues. Naidu proposed to meet at Reddy’s place in Hyderabad.

"It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganization Act. which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states. It is imperative that we address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve. In light of this, I propose that we meet at your place on 6' July. Saturday afternoon," Naidu wrote to Reddy.

"I firmly believe that a face-to-face meeting will provide us with the opportunity to engage comprehensively on these critical issues and collaborate effectively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I am confident that our deliberations will lead to productive outcomes," the letter added.

It is incumbent upon the CMs of the Telugu speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Naidu said.



The meeting assumes great significance in view of the fact that Hyderabad has ceased to be the joint capital of the two states on the completion of 10 years of formation of Telangana.



Andhra Pradesh is yet to build a state capital. Naidu's Amaravati project has been at a standstill for the last five years after his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy cut the supply lines.



Speculation are high on what projects the two states might collaborate on, as Naidu has hinted towards it in his letter to the Telangana chief minister. Notably, Reddy shares a good rapport with Naidu, as he was with the Telugu Desam Party before joining the Congress.



(With agency inputs)