Naidu urges Centre to grant statutory status to Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh capital

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the Centre to grant statutory status to Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh's capital by introducing a bill in Parliament.

The chief minister said such a move is vital for the state's long-term development and stability.

The meeting, which took place at Shah's residence in the national capital, also saw Naidu raise concerns over the financial provisions of the recently introduced Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) scheme, an official statement said.

He pointed out that the revised Centre-State funding ratio of 60:40 was placing an additional burden on Andhra Pradesh and could adversely affect the implementation.

Seeking relief, the chief minister requested alternative financial support and flexibility, keeping in view the state's current fiscal situation.

He acknowledged the Centre's support in helping Andhra Pradesh recover from financial stress and appealed for continued cooperation.

Emphasising the need for policy certainty, Naidu said formal legislative recognition of Amaravati would accelerate development and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening investor confidence.

The meeting came ahead of the Union Budget 2026, likely to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

Naidu, who heads the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key NDA ally, sought the Centre's support for the state in the upcoming Budget, sources said.

"During the meeting, several state-related issues and upcoming projects were discussed," an official statement said.

The chief minister left for Andhra Pradesh immediately after the meeting.

The discussions also covered ongoing development projects, welfare schemes, and recent developments in the state.

Naidu had earlier visited the Polavaram project before heading to Delhi for the meeting with Shah. PTI

