Modi govt standing like a rock with Naidu for Andhra development: Shah

Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised the support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for Andhra Pradesh, announcing that the Centre has approved projects totalling over Rs 3 lakh crore for the state in just six months.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Institute of Disaster Management's (NIDM) southern campus and the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada, along with other projects.

He further said that PM Modi has ensured Rs 27,000 crore for Amaravati capital city development through HUDCO and World Bank.

Taking a jibe at the previous YSRCP government, Shah asked the people of Andhra Pradesh not to dwell on the "wasted" five years, saying Chief Minister Naidu and PM Modi would work together with renewed focus and accelerated efforts to develop the state.

“I want to assure that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is standing like a rock (supporting) with Chandrababu Naidu for AP's development,” he said.

On the NDRF, Shah said today India has emerged as a global leader in Disaster Management, and in the area of disaster resilient infrastructure the country is leading the world.

While the NDRF responds during natural disasters, the NDA steps in to serve the people during "man-made" crises.

He asserted that after the massive wins in the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the NDA is poised to form the government in Delhi as well in early 2025.

CM Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the Union Minister to ensure continued support from the Centre until the state fully recovered.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Naidu and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among the dignitaries who were present. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)