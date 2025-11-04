Mild tremors felt in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh experienced mild tremors on Tuesday morning (November 4), when the ground shook lightly for about five seconds. People were startled, wondering what had happened.

Residents in several areas in the city like Arilova, Adivivaram, Madhavadhara, Akkayyapalam, HB Colony, Allipuram, Endada, Bhimili, and Pendurthi reportedly felt the ground shake at 4.18 am on Tuesday.

Minor tremors were also felt in Simhachalam.

On Bhimili Beach Road, people ran out of their homes in alarm after they heard a loud noise and the ground shook.

