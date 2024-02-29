Joined hands for 'future of Andhra', say Naidu, Pawan, as they vow to defeat YSRCP

Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 28 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday raised a joint electoral battle cry, urging the people of Andhra Pradesh to trounce Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his and YSRCP in the Assembly elections and send him into political oblivion.

At TDP and Janasena's first joint election campaign meeting after announcing the names of 99 candidates together recently, Naidu said today is a day which will change the direction and destination of the southern state.

"People are ready to chase the rulers who destroyed the state with their arrogance. The response to this meeting is auspicious. A new day is going to dawn for the state soon. That will happen...," Naidu said, addressing a meeting of TDP and Janasena parties here.

Noting that the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls were important to the state, he said the two parties joined forces not for their benefit but for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

He emphasised that the TDP and Janasena came together to resurrect the state which was allegedly decimated under the YSRCP government.

Lauding Kalyan, Naidu observed that he voluntarily came forward to support the TDP and the BJP in 2014 when the state was staring at a bleak future post bifurcation and losing Hyderabad.

He said the southern state has all it needs to make it big and added that the former CM named capable populace, rich rivers, long sea coast, fertile land and other capabilities as the strengths.

Though he brought in investments worth Rs 16 lakh crore during his tenure as CM between 2014 and 2019, Naidu alleged that Reddy came and undid all the good work.

He said defeating Reddy in the elections was the 'holy' responsibility of everybody in the state and added that the combination of TDP and Janasena is a super hit which is meant to beat YSRCP.

Ridiculing Reddy's war cry of 'why not 175', a slogan to sweep all the Legislative Assembly seats, Naidu countered it by chanting some allegedly unfulfilled promises such as 'why not job calendar', 'why not DSC (teacher recruitment)', 'why not Pulivendula (Reddy's home constituency)' and others, including the lack of special category status.

Terming the YSRCP government as a flop show, the principal opposition leader claimed that there is no sequel to it, and in 40 days' time, TDP and Janasena alliance will emerge as a super hit.

Further, Naidu highlighted that the persons named as TDP's election candidates were chosen on the basis of their contact with the masses and went on to note that not everybody can be given tickets. However, he promised to do 'justice' to leaders and activists who work genuinely.

He said the election manifesto will be released soon, including a BC declaration, SC declaration and other assurances.

Exuding confidence that Andhra Pradesh will be unstoppable, Naidu called on his supporters not to sleep until the end of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Janasena chief said the time has come for people to answer Reddy as youth, farmers, women, government employees and others allegedly suffered under the YSRCP regime in the past five years.

Throwing multiple challenges at Reddy, the actor-politician called for the triumph of the TDP-Janasena alliance and the 'flattening' of YSRCP in the elections.

He also asserted that Amaravati will remain the capital of the state and a strategic administrative centre as people cannot run around three capitals.

Admonishing several people questioning him for settling for just 24 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats in the alliance with the TDP, Kalyan indicated that the Janasena cannot compare itself with TDP as it does not possess the wherewithal on various fronts like the TDP.

"Don't question me. Just walk with me. If you are my supporters, then walk with me. Whoever walks with me are my people," he said, adding that he wished to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again. PTI



