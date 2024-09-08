‘Jailer’ actor arrested at Hyderabad airport for ‘misbehaving’ with airline staff

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, known for his role in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, has been arrested on charges of misbehaving with a gate staff at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad in an inebriated condition.



The incident has added to the troubles of the Malayalam film industry, which is already reeling from the impact of the Hema Committee report which has revealed details of ill-treatment of women in the industry, including sexual harassment and abuse.

Actor was drunk: Police

Reports said, the incident happened on Saturday (September 7) when Vinayakan was headed for Goa from Kochi on an IndiGo flight. At the stopover at Hyderabad, he allegedly misbehaved with one of the gate staff of the airline following which he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He was later handed over to the RGI Airport Police.

“Yesterday at 6 pm, a CISF inspector filed a complaint stating that an IndiGo flight arrived from Kochi to Hyderabad, and a passenger, Vinayak, who was scheduled to travel to Goa on that flight, was in a drunken state and misbehaved with the gate staff. The CISF handed him over to the RGI Airport Police and we have registered a case under the City Police Act. He is a Malayalam actor and was under the influence of alcohol,” K Balaraju, Inspector of RGI Airport police station told ANI.

A FIR has also been filed against the actor.

Police said he will be released after being questioned.

Past arrest

This is the second such case in which the actor has been arrested. In 2023, he was arrested for creating ruckus in a police station in Kochi in an inebriated condition. He had been summoned to the Ernakulam Town North police station by the police based on a complaint by his wife.

He was let off on bail.