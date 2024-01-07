Jagan’s choice of Sidda Raghava Rao for Ongole could create ripples

Much to the disappointment of many YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, Sidda Raghava Rao, a mining baron and a former minister, has reportedly been finalised as the party's candidate for the Ongole Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh.

What surprises them is that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be replacing a politically strong Balineni Srinivas Reddy with a soft-spoken Arya Vysya candidate, Sidda Raghava Rao.

They see this as a message to all recalcitrant YSRCP leaders that nobody is indispensable when the party's interests are at stake.

Ongole's importance

Ongole is a key constituency in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. It is now held by Balineni Srinivas Reddy, a relative of Jagan. It is said that on January 2, Jagan summoned Sidda Rao to the camp office in Tadepalli to communicate his decision. It is further said that though reluctant, Sidda Rao had no option but to agree.

The talk in political circles is that Jagan wants to shunt Balineni Reddy to Giddaluru, a relatively insignificant constituency, compared to the more happening Ongole. Balineni was till some time back the uncrowned king of the district.



Candidates' reshuffle

Recently, on the pretext of overcoming local-level anti-incumbency, Jagan started reshuffling the constituencies of party MLAs based on I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) performance reports.

Strongman Balineni Reddy's purported shifting to Giddaluru is seen as a part of the exercise. And, picking up Sidda Rao, an Arya Vysya, as replacement is seen as a carefully thought-out measure. The affluent Vysyas constitute a major chunk of the electorate of Ongle.

Sidda Rao has reportedly met Balineni Reddy also, as the Reddys are a major presence in Ongole.

Changing situation

Ongole Lok Sabha member Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a close aide of Balineni Reddy, was present at the meeting, it is said. The talk in political circles is that Jagan may not re-nominate Magunta either for the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency.



The diminishing of Balineni's influence over the Chief Minister has resulted in an increased likelihood of Jagan's uncle YV Subbareddy contesting the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency.

It may be recalled that Jagan's sister YS Sharmila recently joined the Congress fold, posing a major challenge to Jagan. In this situation, it is uncertain whether the measures taken by Jagan to address the local anti-incumbency will result in new issues for the party.